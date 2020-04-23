The rules for COVID-19 testing in Madisonville changed sharply Wednesday afternoon. And it could make the expected traffic jam on Hanson Road a reality today.
The city of Madisonville announced free tests are open to all comers at Madisonville North Hopkins High School from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today. No advance registration is required.
At first, Kroger Health gave top priority for the tests to health care workers, first responders and people older than 65 with coronavirus symptoms. That changed a bit Wednesday morning, with medical workers and first responders allowed to drive in merely by showing a badge.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the goal was to provide 1,000 tests in Madisonville, as well as three other Kentucky locations. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said about 240 people visited the site Tuesday, or roughly 90 less than capacity. Beshear’s count for all four sites Wednesday was 571 as of 3 p.m.
“Don’t be scared to get a test,” Beshear said at his late-afternoon briefing.
The numbers at Wednesday’s Hopkins County coronavirus briefing included one new death, four new confirmed cases and what Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton called a “huge” $30,000 gift.
“For our heroes who are at the hospital, in the nursing homes, in the fire department, police, ambulance service,” said Hopkins County magistrate Bill Rudd.
The organizer of the Patrick Rudd Project made a cash donation to the city of Madisonville for purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hospital gowns and masks. Rudd said it was possible through large donations from Chester and Jennifer Thomas, along with another anonymous donor.
A spirit of giving dominated the Facebook Live briefing. Whitfield said the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Unit 6 made its own $2,000 donation for acquiring PPE. Cotton added that farm owner Julio Martin opened a way for the city to receive 3,000 surgical masks and 300 N-95 respirator masks.
“It doesn’t look cowardly if you’re out in a store in a mask,” Whitfield said. “To me, it looks heroic at this point.”
But Dr. Wayne Lipson of Baptist Health Madisonville advised against wearing N-95 masks while shopping. He indicated cloth masks are more appropriate.
The COVID-19 count across Hopkins County Wednesday night stood at 161 confirmed cases, with 17 deaths and 62 recovered patients. Beshear said the latest victim is an 88-year-old woman.
But an organized revolt against emergency restrictions officially is underway. Not by gun-toting drivers clogging streets, but people with drivers in their golf bags.
“The Mayor of Madisonville has targeted privately owned golf courses,” an online petition which started Sunday says. It complains Cotton closed Lakeshore Country Club and Madisonville Country Club “without any factual evidence to support his decision.”
Cotton actually closed the public course at City Park first on Monday, March 30. He ordered the private courses to close four days later, when there were 33 positive virus cases and three deaths.
The petition claims Beshear is permitting golf courses to operate across Kentucky as long as golfers keep six-foot gaps between them, or about two standard putter lengths. But other places in the commonwealth have closed courses as well.
Providence Mayor Doug Hammers announced Wednesday that the Municipal Golf and Recreation Center will reopen Saturday, with social distancing “followed at all times.” It closed on the same day City Park’s course did, to guard against outside visitors.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign at GoPetition.com had 185 signatures.
A different set of numbers may have had local leaders across Kentucky nervous Wednesday night. The county-by-county unemployment report for March comes out today.
“It’s probably going to be scary,” Economic Development Director Ray Hagerman said Wednesday.
But it might not tell the full story of the pandemic’s impact on the economy. The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported last week that the commonwealth had 5.8% unemployment in March, based on pay periods including Thursday, March 12. That date was before Beshear ordered business closings.
Hagerman said a new coronavirus relief bill in Congress could have good news for farmers. The version which the Senate approved this week includes about $60 billion for agriculture. The House still has to approve it.
In other developments Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• Tyson Foods did not respond directly to reports of confirmed cases at the Robards complex. A corporate video by Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez said deep cleaning has occurred at some locations, and employee temperatures are checked every shift.
• Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley urged residents to practice social distancing as spring cleanup begins today. A dumpster will be available at the city garage. Limbs, trees, oil, paint, propane and tires are not allowed.
• the Mortons Gap City Council postponed its next meeting until Monday, May 18.
• Lipson said Baptist Health plays the song, “Here Comes the Sun” on its public address system when a COVID-19 patient leaves the hospital.
