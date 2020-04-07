The church at the center of the spread of coronavirus across Hopkins County is not ready for public repentance. Instead, it’s hired an attorney.
The Star of Bethlehem Church between Ilsley and Charleston was named over the weekend in an email from attorney Chad Nelson of Princeton. He disputes the Hopkins County Health Department’s version of events in mid-March, but confirms COVID-19 was found among the membership.
“They did the best that they could under the circumstances,” Nelson said Monday.
The health department traced a coronavirus outbreak to a revival at the church which began Sunday, March 15. Nelson says it was scheduled for three days, but the third night was called off after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered restaurant dining rooms and bars closed.
Beshear recommended on Wednesday, March 11 that houses of worship temporarily cancel their services. Since it was not an executive order, some Hopkins County churches had services as usual the following weekend.
“I think it’s fair to say most churches in western Kentucky had services,” Nelson said. However, several in Madisonville switched to webcasts or radio-only formats at that time.
After the Tuesday night service was canceled, reports of trouble at Star of Bethlehem spread quickly on social media. Local minister Seth Howton tried to put out the fire in a Facebook post Wednesday, March 18.
“Folks this is strictly rumors,” Howton wrote. “Star of Bethlehem Church has not been shut down or infected with dozens of cases of COVID-19. There has been some sickness circulating. During this epidemic this nation needs less gossip and more intercession.”
Nelson says he does not know how many people at the church have contracted COVID-19 or died from it. The health department claims the revival led to at least two deaths, with the virus spreading to three other counties.
Nelson’s statement on behalf of the church says Star of Bethlehem did not learn about confirmed patients from the health department until Wednesday, March 25.
“To the church’s knowledge, all members who were asked to quarantine or self-isolate did so,” the statement said. “Star of Bethlehem Church has followed the orders of both the Governor and local leaders.”
Nelson denies the health department’s claim that sick people were urged to attend services. He also denies that the guest preacher from southeast Texas, whom Nelson did not identify, brought the virus to Hopkins County with him.
“He definitely didn’t preach sick,” Nelson said Monday. “He hasn’t been sick since.”
Efforts to contact the minister have not been answered, but his public Facebook page was stripped of posts last week and changed to his wife’s name.
Part of the health department’s report on Star of Bethlehem was read by Beshear during a COVID-19 briefing last week.
“The majority of what the Governor said was factual,” Nelson said Monday. But he added the attention has led to news reporters going door-to-door in the Dawson Springs area trying to find church members.
“They’ve asked for privacy at this time,” Nelson said. “They realize the community’s suffering from this.”
Nelson added no lawsuits have been filed so far against the church over the outbreak. He said he was hired to “push back against misconceptions” spread by others.
Nelson is not sure how many members attend Star of Bethlehem, but he says services now are conducted by video conference.
“Once the Governor opens things back up, I’m sure they’ll have services,” he said.
