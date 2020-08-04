Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Monday:
• Ivy D. Sharp, 35, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Friday:
• Carrie L. Austin, 31, Hanson, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, no registration plates and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
• Brandie R. McGowan, 43, Earlington, was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
