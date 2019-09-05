Cupcakes and cookies -- for breakfast?
Sorry, Brandi Gunkel didn't bring any to her "One Million Cups" presentation Wednesday at Innovation Station. She simply talked about them.
"I have four children. Three are at home," Gunkel said in reference to why the baking begins later in the day.
Gunkel shared the story of Dempsey Street Baking
Co., which she opened in an old barbershop near the Madisonville post office in late May. She calls it a "family business," with her children age 11 to 18 getting involved. She's learned to accept their help, after thinking at first that she could do everything herself.
While she worked for years in the pharmaceutical sales industry in Tennessee, Gunkel enjoyed preparing cupcakes in her kitchen late at night for friends. After taking a break to raise her children, Gunkel was ready last year to return to the workforce. The bakery dream remained in the back of her mind.
"Whatever age you are, don't ever give up on something that you love," Gunkel said. "You never know when it could resurface. Be patient and wait for the perfect time. Don't rush it, don't force it, and pray about it."
May 30 was the perfect time for Gunkel. She said she sold out of cupcakes within one hour on her first day of business. Gunkel now is busy selling treats six hours a day, between Tuesdays and Fridays.
Gunkel is having success even though she doesn't have a website. She says Facebook and Instagram accounts promote her business online.
"I'm trying to get more into Instagram, because I know that draws a younger crowd," she said.
Gunkel said she's seeing a good deal of repeat business. She said she wants her shop to be "warm and welcoming to everyone who comes in. It's a happy place. It's a cheerful place."
One Million Cups began in Hopkins County five years ago as a way to let new businesses and entrepreneurs introduce themselves to the community. It meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Innovation Station on West Arch Street.
Organizer Ruthann Padgett said the monthly networking event has speakers lined up through January.
"Everybody who hears this will tell at least five people," Padgett said. "It spreads by word of mouth from there."
