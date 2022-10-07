A motorist and a bicycle collided on South Main street in Madisonville on Thursday, sending one person to the hospital with injuries.
Madisonville Police say that a vehicle being driven by Chris Wheeler, 49 of Madisonville, was attempting to turn right onto South Main from the Car Mart at approximately 2:14 p.m. As he eased forward onto the sidewalk area, he collided with a bicycle being ridden by Chloe Coyer, 26 of Madisonville, who was traveling southbound along the sidewalk.
Coyer was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital for her injuries.
