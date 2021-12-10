The Hopkins County School district announced an update to the public comment portion of the Board of Education meetings on Wednesday.
Starting Monday, only comments relating to the agenda will be allowed at the Board of Education’s regular meetings. Anyone wishing to speak must fill out an online form by noon the day of the meeting to request to speak at the meeting that night. The three-minute time limit remains in place.
Anyone with comments or questions on other topics may also submit them using the same form. The submissions will be reviewed, and if a response is required then the appropriate person will be in touch later.
The form will be available three days before a meeting, so for Monday’s regular school board meeting, the form will go live on Friday afternoon.
The purpose of the board meetings is to conduct school district business, according to the news release. The update will keep the focus on agenda items while allowing the public to provide their input.
The form link can be found at www.hopkins.kyschools.us/board. Paper copies of the form can also be found at the Central Office.
The Hopkins County School Board will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center for their regular meeting.
