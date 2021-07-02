Center 1

The Hopkins County Senior Center opened its doors Thursday for the first time since March 2020. After being closed for over a year due to COVID-19, attendees of the center were eager to get back into the social atmosphere of visiting each other. There was a full day of activities including lunch, bingo and visits from Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. The center will now be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the center and the activities going on, call 270-821-9173 or email penny.vanvactor@pacs-ky.org.

 Will Whaley/The Messenger

