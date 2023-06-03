A Muhlenberg County man was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of incest and three counts of rape of a juvenile in Madisonville.
Madisonville Police say that the Criminal Investigation Division was contacted in regards to a sexual abuse complaint involving an adult and a juvenile. During an interview, Michael Duvall, 34 of Drakesboro, allegedly admitted to officers that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile family member on three separate occasions, all within the Madisonville city limits.
