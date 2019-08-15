Back in Time

A caption on the back of this photo identified these two men as D.J. Everett, left, and Jerry Buchanan. Everett, the general manager for TV-43, and Buchanan, the general manager for Madisonville Cablevision, were adding TV-43 to the White Plains cable system. No date was listed for the picture. A reader emailed in regarding Tuesday's "Back in Time" picture of the two ladies in Elvis sweatshirts. The lady in the glasses was identified as Kathy Patterson of Madisonville, according to the email.

