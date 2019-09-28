The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners recognized their 20th anniversary Thursday with a night of celebration, remembrance and education. During the event, more than 20 volunteers were recognized for 100-plus hours of service.
At the Hopkins County Extention Office in Madisonville, the gardeners sat around tables talking about their gardens and some of the seasonal items they have harvested. Larry Stone, a master gardener and one of two recipients with 1,000 hours served, talked about his 300-pound pumpkin -- which sat in the back of a red pickup just outside the event.
"I went to Salem, Massachusetts. I had been up there a few times in the New England states," said Stone. "They had a pumpkin contest, and I ended up buying two seeds from this guy. I came home and put them up, and I forgot about them for two or three years. I planted them this year and didn't put much thought into it and thought, 'well, they won't come
up, you know.' It bloomed and took over my whole garden, just about."
He raised his hand 3 feet off the ground and said that the leaves were about that high.
"You'd cut the vine back and think they would die, but wherever they had leaves, they had roots, and they kept on growing. We took the pumpkin to Hopkins County Stone, and they weighed it for us. They put it on a forklift, and it was 320 pounds with a pallet to place the pumpkin on, so I just said it was 300 pounds."
During the event, Master Gardeners from around the county spoke about their specialties. They also talked about the gardens that they tend to at the extension office and various community gardens. Stone spoke about taking care of the orchard, which is off to the side of the extension office. He and a team of volunteers cultivate that area each year. The gardeners grow four varieties of apple -- Pristine, Liberty, Enterprise and Golden Delicious.
Another speaker, Master Gardener Beverly Carrico, spoke about the prairie garden -- which is right beside the orchard. Carrico listed each plant in the garden and how they were chosen specifically because they are native to this area.
"In this prairie garden there are native plants," she said. "It's a jumble of plants, a lot like a prairie, and it can be very pretty. Occasionally I have watered it, although a real prairie only gets natural water. And a prairie doesn't get weeded, which is one of the reasons I volunteered for that one. But, really I'm interested in the native plants."
The Pennyroyal Master Gardners had its formational meeting in December 1998, and its founding class graduated as master gardeners in 1999. The first class had 11 members, and now the group boasts 65 volunteers, said Hopkins County Extension Agent for Horticulture Erica Wood.
"It's just absolutely incredible what all you do for the community," she said. "I think it's just important for you all to be recognized. You all provide the community with so much good, outreach and education on more than just gardening. You all are building relationships in this county, in the different cities here and are really having a positive impact."
To become a master gardener, you have to take a set of classes, said Pennyroyal's Public Relations Specialist Heather Staggs.
"It's a 12-week course, they meet once a week," she said. "In the course, you get a big binder with different subjects -- such as composting, basic biology of plants, some entomology and you learn about bugs and diseases; those are some of the topics that are taught."
Different horticulture agents teach the courses, and guest speakers from out of town also help to educate the program, said Staggs. After graduating from the program, and to remain a master gardener, you have to have at least 10 continuing education hours and then volunteer 20 hours, she said.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-821-3650 or stop by their office at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville.
