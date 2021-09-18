Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Chantel Bell, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Caleb Jones, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Chelsea Britt, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Chaz Western, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Finis Mullins, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Carrie Taylor, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to wear seat belts and disregarding a stop sign.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Selexus Zamperla, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with illegal possession of a legendary drug, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
James Adamson, 33, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
