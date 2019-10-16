Halloween window painting planned for downtown

Windows full of pumpkins and fall scenes is a time-honored tradition in Madisonville -- so don't be surprised when you see ghosts and goblins popping up across town this week.
Halloween Window Painting registration begins at 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Once registered and the proposed sketch of the painting is approved, students are assigned a window to paint and will receive a painting kit.
Registration is from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday or from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday. Painting begins at 3 p.m. Friday. There are different grade levels for the kids' competition -- K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th and 9th-12th grades. An adult must accompany artists K through 8th grade.
During the competition, adults and older siblings may not assist the registrant with the paintings. Cash awards will be presented in each grade-level group.
The event is free to enter and is sponsored by the Downtown Turnaround Partnership, the City of Madisonville and the Woman's Club of Madisonville.
Trick-or-treating plans for Madisonville will be held on Halloween day -- Thursday, Oct. 31, with the preferred time between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
