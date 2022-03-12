While there are several months dedicated to bringing awareness to different cancers, March is dedicated to bringing awareness to Colon Cancer.
Heather Tow, the oncology nurse navigator at the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, said part of what the hospital does during March is spread awareness and the importance of cancer screenings.
“The pandemic was not good to any of us and kept us out of our physician’s office, so we know we are behind on screenings,” she said.
If cancer is found early on, then the outcome is much better, she said. Most of the time it might just be surgery alone, which is still a big thing to go through, but if cancer is found early, chemotherapy or radiation may not be needed.
The age the American Cancer Society recommends people of average risk start getting screened around 45 years old, meaning there is not a history of cancer in their family. Those who do have a history of cancer in their family should talk with their primary physician to determine when screenings should start.
Although colon cancer screening rates have increased more than 50% in the last 17 years, the concern is for the 25- to 40-year-old population, who are not recommended to get screened yet, said Tow.
Right now, it seems to be affecting those in the 35- to 45-year-old population the most, she said. Colon cancer is also known as the silent killer.
“We don’t have super high numbers, but we are seeing an increase in that age group, and we don’t know why,” said Tow.
There are several ways to check for colon cancer, the number one recommendation is a colonoscopy. This is when the patient empties out their colon the night before to make it easier for the physician to see any polyps that may be growing in the colon.
“Polyps actually can develop into colon cancer if they are left in place in the colon,” said Tow. “Getting a visual is probably the number thing.”
There is also Cologuard testing, which has become very popular. It is a type of DNA stool test that looks for cancer cells in the patient’s stool. This can be done at home, and the results given to the patient or the physician.
“Now, if they do find that you do have a positive Cologuard and they have found some concerns, they do recommend that you go in for that screening colonoscopy,” said Tow.
Both the colonoscopy and Cologuard test are recommended every 10 years, provided there is no cancer found.
The last screening process is the Fecal Immunochemical Test which can be done once a year at home.
“Not as many people are doing that now that we have Cologuard and colonoscopy though,” said Tow.
While screenings are important, it also about knowing the symptoms of colon cancer and knowing what is going on with your body, she said.
Some symptoms to look for are changes in bowel habits like an increase or decrease in the number of bowel movements, a feeling of fullness in the belly and not being able to get complete relief, rectal bleeding, any bright red blood, cramping and abdominal pain if it doesn’t resolve after a week, and unexplained weight loss.
Tow said along with symptoms, family history plays an important role in the development of certain cancers. She recommends that people in their 20s talk to their family members about their family history.
Something else people should look for is if they have Lynch Syndrome, which is a genetic mutation that predisposes someone to the potential to develop cancer.
“We have the highest incidence of Lynch Syndrome in our state of Kentucky, and it accounts for about 2-4% of all colon cancers,” said Tow.
There are some risk factors for developing colon cancer, the biggest is smoking. She said smoking is the number one cause of so many cancers. Other factors include being obese, people’s diets, having a sedentary lifestyle, alcohol use, and just a personal history of colon polyps.
Tow recommends that people eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for the fiber, and exercising during the week at least three times can help. She said this is especially important for African Americans because they have the highest incidence of colon cancer.
There are free colorectal screening services available to all Kentuckians through the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program. It offers free Cologuard testing and in some cases free colonoscopy testing.
“We just want people to get screened however that happens,” said Tow.
For more information or to ask about being referred to the KCCSP, call Heather Tow at 270-825-5804.
