For the past year, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has had a maternity nurse navigator to help women during their pregnancy.
Mandy Qualls, the maternity nurse navigator and labor/delivery staff nurse at the hospital, said she sees herself as a friend and planner to help women throughout their pregnancy.
“I provide whatever extra resources or educational needs or just even being a person for outreach and touch base between the office and the hospital staff,” she said. “I am kind of like their liaison in that way.”
She first reaches out to the women at the 12-to-20-week mark, depending on when they establish care and when they found out they were pregnant. She reaches out again at about 28 weeks, then 32 weeks, and 36 weeks.
“Depending on how my work schedule falls for the week, if I can catch them in the hospital when they deliver, I see them after they have had the baby,” said Qualls.
Then within seven to 10 days of going home, she follows up with either a telephone check-in or a zoom call. That call is considered the completion of the program.
While the women are in her care, Qualls said she encourages them to have a primary care provider to see outside of pregnancy, and she encourages dental visits.
“We even start making plans on which pediatrician to choose early on,” said Qualls. “If they have need for anxiety or depression, we can refer to mental health services or any different things like that. If they have a non-emergent or emergent need, I can help them get in touch with the provider for questions.”
She said her job is to answer questions about visitation policy, how things go in the hospital, and any help the expectant mother may have about the birth and after birth.
As a maternity nurse navigator, she has been stunned by the programs and resources available to serve the patients.
“Door of Hope has been an invaluable place,” said Qualls. “They have helped so many of my patients, and they have been so kind to so many people throughout my time doing this.”
Right now, the program is in its pilot form and only serves the Medicaid population of pregnant patients, but she hopes that it will soon be offered to every woman during pregnancy.
“I hope that it blows up and gets to be so huge that I need help,” said Qualls.
