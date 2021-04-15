The last few weeks of the school year continue to look unusual in a COVID-19 world.
Adjustments, cancellations and virtual learning continue to be a piece of the puzzle as school administrators continue to navigate an evolving and fluent situation concerning COVID-19 risks and safety protocols — and one size doesn’t always fit all.
For example, the Hopkins County and Dawson Springs school districts took different approaches to handle the week following Spring Break.
Hopkins County Schools decided months ago to use the week after Spring Break as a virtual week of learning, while Dawson Springs elected to return to in-person learning.
“It was planned when we discussed returning in-person four days a week,” said Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith. “The board approved that we would be virtual this week to help with people who traveled during the week of Spring Break.”
Megan Kirby, the 9th and 12th grade English teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, said every time the school is virtual, it is a little sad because she misses having the kids in the building. As far as learning, it is similar to how it was when the students were virtual before, she said.
“Thankfully, it is shorter this time,” she said.
Kirby said communication with the kids is not the same as it was for in-person instruction, and attendance for her zoom meetings is pretty low. The planning process is also different for virtual than it is for in-person instruction, she said.
“We are about to start Romeo and Juliet, so trying to plan an introduction to Shakespeare in a virtual setting is pretty difficult,” she said. “It is not the same as that face-to-face, in-person interaction.”
Kirby said even the kids don’t like learning virtually compared to in-person. She said she heard several students ask why they couldn’t come back to school after the break instead of doing a week of virtual learning.
“I feel the same way, but we have to do what we are asked to do,” said Kirby.
The goal of the virtual week was to mitigate possible COVID-19 cases from Spring Break vacations, but Smith said they probably won’t see any impact until they return to in-person learning next week.
“We are hoping it was effective and helped,” she said.
Dawson Springs admistrators took the opposite approach and returned to in-person learning this week.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the week has been going well. There have been a few absences, but nothing he considered excessive.
“We have been monitoring, and the numbers have been where we thought they would be, but nothing over the top or concerning at this point,” he said.
Michael Godbey, the junior and senior English teacher at Dawson Springs High School, said his classes have run smoothly, and he is glad to keep the students in person.
“I think being able to come back right after Spring Break has allowed our kids to get back into the swing of things quickly,” he said.
Whalen said the school district is continuing the safety protocols and procedures they have in place and it seems to be working.
“We just continue to monitor the situation daily and take it day-by-day,” he said.
The obvious goal for both schools is to stay in-person learning throughout the end of the school year. Hopkins County students will return to a four day in-person schedule starting Monday.
