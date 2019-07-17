When it rains it pours, as they say. Or, in the case of the Hopkins County Courthouse Annex on East Center Street in Madisonville -- when it rains, it molds.
An ongoing issue of a leaky roof at the annex that houses both the county attorney's offices as well as the county's property valuation administrator's offices, is finally to the point that something has to be done.
Though no official action was taken in Tuesday's Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, the body that oversees the buildings and grounds for the county addressed the situation earlier in the morning in a committee meeting.
In that meeting it was determined the county would begin the process of advertising for bids to have the roof repaired and any mold from the property removed.
For PVA Pam Love Barber, the court's decision is good news as she says she has concerns regarding the safety and health of her employees who have been exposed to visible mold for far too long.
"I can deal with the water, but with the water comes the mold, and that causes concern," she said. "It seems like we have all been sick since the spring, and I have to think the mold isn't helping."
The building is split between the PVA and County Attorney Byron Hobgood's offices. Hobgood expressed similar concerns at the committee meeting on the matter.
Visible water damage can be found throughout the building as can mold around vents and ceiling tiles, according to Barber, who is in her second term in office.
Mike Duncan, who serves as the county's community development director and who often oversees maintenance projects for the county, said the problems can be traced to the flat roof that sits atop the wood structure.
"I know there have been some attempts to do some patch work, but nothing that would fix the issues long-term," Duncan said. "A lot of the stuff that was stored in the attic has been removed, and I think that has helped, but it's going to take more than just patching a leak to address the problem."
Duncan said he has asked the county's maintenance crew to compile a report to present to the county that will detail the issues and concerns with the property prior to the next court meeting set for Tuesday, August 6.
In other news, the fiscal court:
• entered into a memorandum of agreement with the city of Dawson Springs and the Dawson Springs Independent School District regarding funding for a school resource officer. The agreement mirrors the same arrangement between the entities for the previous school year. As part of the financial agreement, the county will pay $20,000 over nine monthly installments toward the salary of the officer, with the school system paying an additional $20,000. The money would go to the city of Dawson, who in turn will provide the school district with one certified police officer as the SRO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.