First United Methodist Church will be hosting the Community Resource and Transition Fair, Sept. 20 from 2-6 p.m. in the MAC building. The event will bring together the members of the community to learn about different services and opportunities that are available to them through various organizations in the area. Local organizations will be on site to talk about a wide range of low-cost and free services available to those in need.
Hopkins County residents can expect to receive job opening information from local employers, substance abuse and recovery programming, and access to free COVID vaccines. Community-based organizations will provide information on housing, transportation, legal services, GED sign-ups, resume help, college resources and low-income assistance. All of these services will be available on-site during the fair.
“Breaking Barriers” is trying to do just that, break barriers that make life challenging for people who are looking to better themselves. They aim to target employment barriers such as housing, transportation, access to financial literacy and general knowledge of community assistance and available resources.
Sponsored by the KY ASAP in collaboration with Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, Western Kentucky Workforce Board, Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Hopkins County Child Support Unit, there will be 15 companies and organizations participating at the fair on Sept. 20.
For more information on the event please visit, https://tinyurl.com/4nz7v3yy.
