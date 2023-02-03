Madisonville friends meet together almost every week to craft together at MadCity Crafts, a DIY studio and café, located at 101 Nebo Road. Connie Stringfield (left) and Linda Williams (right) said that they used to meet up and go shopping, but this is more fun, and cheaper.
"We come here a whole lot," Stringfield said. "We could do this at home but it's so much more fun to do it here, it's such a great environment."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.