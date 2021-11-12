The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is now being offered in Hopkins County to those who want the vaccine.
Both the Hopkins County Health Department and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville received a shipment of the pediatric vaccine this week and are preparing to administer doses.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said they have received their protocols from the state and are ready to start administering the vaccine along with the vaccine for 12 to 18 year-olds and adults.
“We encourage everybody to get anyone 5 to 18 vaccinated,” she said.
The Health Department will send home vaccine consent forms with the 5 to 11 year-olds either this week or early next week. Beach said the Health Department did something similar for the 12 to 18 age group.
Beach said the vaccine will be available through the Health Department or the Health Department RN’s at the Hopkins County Schools.
Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have received 300 pediatric doses and will be administering them to the current patients of the pediatrician and primary care providers.
“We are implementing our final processes for these vaccines and hope to be ready to take appointments as early as next week,” she said.
Appointments for the pediatric vaccine can be scheduled by the pediatrician or primary care doctor that they regularly see at Baptist Health.
Beach said the vaccine has proven to be safe and prevents COVID-19 infection, which can be serious and cause long-term effects in children.
“We strongly encourage everyone to get their child vaccinated, especially if your child has chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, seizure disorder, just anything that might make them more at risk,” she said.
She hopes more students will get vaccinated before the school district implements their mask optional plan.
Quinn suggested that any questions be directed to the child’s pediatrician since that doctor would know the child’s situation best.
“This is the best place to get information regarding vaccination for your child,” she said. “The risks and complications from Covid are concerning for this age group.”
Beach said the vaccine is especially important now with the Health Department seeing about 25 to 30 new positive cases a day.
“We know that right now it is widespread in our community,” she said.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, with 205 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website reported Hopkins County as back in the red with an incident rate of 36.8 on Tuesday. A red classification means the county has more than 25 reported daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
The hospital reported nine COVID-19 patients, all unvaccinated and two unvaccinated patients in the Critical Care Unit.
Beach said there have also been more deaths in the last couple of months, especially around the 30-year-old age group.
“Some of the comorbidities have been overweight, hypertension, and some more minor comorbidities,” she said.
The Health Department is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be closed today for Veterans Day.
For more information on the pediatric vaccine and general COVID-19 information, follow the Hopkins County Health Department and Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on Facebook.
