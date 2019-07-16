9/11 Heroes Run to host commemorative fundraiser

The 9/11 Heroes Run's fundraiser for a new truss pairs commemoration with philanthropy ahead of the upcoming event in September.
The truss, which has been described as an "integral part" of the 9/11 Heroes Run by fundraiser organizer Kelly Forbes, is a two-column structure of 10-foot metal poles that will feature as the starting point for the race. According to Forbes, an updated banner will be fastened around the truss to display patriotic artwork, an updated logo for the Travis Manion Foundation and memorial blocks for local veterans, active-duty service members and first responders of the past or present.
These memorial blocks are available to purchase for $50 each now as part of the event's fundraiser, which hopes to pay for the new truss banner.
According to Forbes, the names on these memorial blocks will be printed on the left and right sides of the truss. The sale will cap at 20 memorial blocks to ensure that the names are large and visible to all attendees.
"We want people to get their money's worth and properly commemorate these individuals," Forbes said.
The previous banner for the event was utilized for five years, two years longer than the organizers' expectations. According to Forbes, the new truss banner is expected to last just as long "but probably even longer."
In addition to the new banner, the run's organizers are also placing the truss at the starting line of the run rather than the finishing point as it has been in runs of the past.
This move is a way for people to capture better photos of the event since the truss is the "most visible part of the race," according to Forbes.
The new truss will debut at the 9/11 Heroes Run, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 7. As attendees can capture the moment that all participants are lined up in the preliminary moments before the run, the truss's banner will be an appealing, commemorative way to capture the spirit of Madisonville service members of the past and present, she said.
The fundraiser has already sold nearly half of their capped amount, and Forbes urges interested parties to place their orders now. People can secure order forms by contacting Madisonville@911heroesrun.org or Kelly Forbes at 270-871-2518.
