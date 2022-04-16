The ever popular and much anticipated events, programs and workshops that the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library used to hold in person, will finally be returning after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a long time coming. It’s very exciting,” Shanna Turner, Children and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator said. “We are looking forward to having people and we are hoping for it to be busy like it has been in year’s past.”
The first in-person event will take place, April 21, and it will be Black Out Poetry.
“On Thursday, April 21, beginning at 5 p.m., HCMPL invites you to participate in a Blackout Poetry Program at the Main Branch. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3, 4!”
1. Grab a paper!
2. Scan the text for a word that jumps out at you.
3. Look for connecting words.
4. Blackout everything else, or, get fancy and turn your poem into an illustration.
On April 22 the weekly story time will kick off for the community. According to Turner, anyone can come, all are welcome, but it is geared more towards kindergarten age children.
The first family game night will take place April 28, at 5p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their favorite game to play, or feel free to use the board games, or card games provided by the library. More information on the upcoming events for May and June will be released soon, be sure to follow the Hopkins county Madisonville Public Library on Facebook for details.
