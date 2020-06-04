Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park has reopened more facilities and services this month in accordance with Kentucky State Park guidelines, according to park officials.
Campers are now able to reserve overnight stays, order food and enjoy certain outdoor activities.
The park has remained partially open throughout the past few months, but COVID-19 has placed restrictions on certain areas and services. Attendees have always been able to hike trails, play golf and fish, but park employees expect more facilities and services to open throughout the month.
Cottages and lodges have reopened at half-capacity to ensure adequate sanitation efforts between guests. The Clifty Creek Restaurant has also reopened, but it will only provide curbside carryout until further notice. Visitors can still hike on trails, but all gatherings are limited to ten people or less in compliance with public health recommendations.
The mini-golf course is also open, but rentals have been discontinued until further notice; visitors must use their own equipment.
The regular golf course has remained open on a walking basis, but visitors can now rent a golf cart at Pennyrile Forest’s pro shop. In compliance with public health recommendations, visitors cannot touch the flagsticks and can only ride together in a single cart if they are part of the same household, according to Pro Shop Manager Jeff Jennings.
Park Naturalist Haley Joseph said she is looking forward to the park reopening some of their services. Joseph normally works with children at the park, but Governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Home directive restricted most activities, such as guided hikes and arts and crafts, since March.
Though employee-guided recreation was temporarily discontinued, Joseph said the quarantine has encouraged people to seek out general outdoor activities.
“I’ve definitely seen more people out hiking and fishing than I normally would this time of year,” Joseph said. “It’s nice to see people going outside with their families to see the beauty of the park.”
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park’s campsite will reopen on June 11. Camping is limited to self-contained RVs and pop-up tents with their own bathrooms attached. The bathhouse is closed at the park, so overnight campers must have access to their own facilities, according to Joseph. Normal campsite regulations, such as an eight-person limit per site, still apply with a new order that all campers per site must be from the same family.
The beach area and swim access remains restricted. The playground area and boat rentals have also been closed until further notice. Visitors can still use kayaks and canoes on the lake as long as they access the water through the lake trail, Joseph said.
Hosting events such as weddings at the park is still discontinued, according to Kentucky State Parks spokesperson Gil Lawson. The cancellation of large events is part of Kentucky State Parks’ compliance with the ten-person limit per gathering.
To maintain health and safety precautions, park employees will wear face masks and practice social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to follow similar practices, according to Lawson.
“We want people to come out to the parks and have fun, but we also want to keep everyone safe,” Lawson said.
Naturalist-guided hikes will return to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in the next few weeks, according to Joseph. In the near-future, visitors can also participate in a virtual scavenger hunt; participants will pick up a list at the lodge and hike through trails to hunt for specific items, taking pictures of each discovery with their smartphone.
“I’m personally excited to get to teach people about nature again,” Joseph said. “I always enjoy working with kids in the summer, so I’m looking forward to seeing families again and teaching them all about the beautiful park we have here.”
For the latest news about Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, please visit its Facebook page.
