While the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) new athletic transportation guidelines have caused headaches for some other school districts around the region, Hopkins County Schools, working in collaboration with the Hopkins County Health Department, plans to proceed with the transportation plan they already had in place.
At the last board meeting, the Hopkins County Board of Education agreed to seating restrictions for sports teams based on suggestions from Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
“At that meeting we decided to go with 50% capacity,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith, director of district transportation. “Denise Beach was supportive of that decision.”
Smith explained that the largest buses in the Hopkins County fleet can seat 48 people, with them sitting two to a seat. By seating students and staff one to a seat, the district could accommodate 24 people to a bus.
However, earlier this week the KDE passed down the recommendation that when transporting students to and from sporting events, every passenger needed to be social distanced at least six feet apart. On a bus, that means staggering passengers to every other seat, cutting the capacity from 24 to just 12.
“When we received the new recommendations, we reached out Mrs. Beach again to get her expert recommendation,” said Smith. “Hopkins County Schools tries to work with our local health department. We always want to make sure that we are on the same page, and she is always willing to help with that.”
Smith said that despite the update to the KDE recommendations, Beach was satisfied to proceed with the plan she and the district had already worked out.
“If we would normally take two buses to a game, we’ll (now) take four,” she said. “The board of education is committed to whatever the busing cost is to help these teams.”
The decision will allow fall sports to get underway in Hopkins County without making any changes to the existing transportation plan. Students and staff will be asked to set one to a seat and wear a mask at all times while on the bus.
“Fall sports have seen quite a reduction in the number of contests,” said Assistant Supt. Marty Cline, who oversees sports for the district. “We wont see as many games this year as we see in a regular season. I think any risk will be lightened by that.”
While districts such as Webster County have struggledto rebuild their football calendar after teams backed out due to these new transportation recommendations, Cline said that Hopkins County has not seen any reduction to their calendar.
Hopkins County Central has actually even added a game to their seasons. They will be playing Webster County at home on Nov. 6 in a game that was just added to the schedule on Thursday evening. The Trojans had games against Fulton City, Fulton County and Caverna canceled earlier this week citing these new transportation recommendations as the reason.
Both Madisonvile-North Hopkins and Hopkins Central are set to begin their seasons next Friday.
The Storm will host Todd County Central Friday night at 7 p.m. Last year the Rebels won that match-up 60-34 when the two teams met in Elkton.
The Maroons will host Christian County on Friday, also at 7 p.m. Madisonville defeated the Colonels 25-15 when they met in Hopkinsville last season.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
