Above: This picture was given to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society by Bettye Riddle, who wasn't sure of the date. The baseball team included the bat boy at the front of the line and seemed to be pictured according to height in this photo, which also featured a nostalgic sign in the background.
Right: Those pictured were listed on the back of the photo. If you have additional information regarding this team and would like to share it, please email jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.