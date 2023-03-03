The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be giving their aquatics center some much needed love thanks to approval from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to begin a major renovation project that will begin in the upcoming weeks.

Originally built in the 1980s, there have many many repair projects and upgrades to the pool, however, according to YMCA Interim CEO, Angela Carter, the current pump system is insufficient, which has led to thousands of dollars in annual repairs and a lot of downtime leaving the pool unusable for the YMCA members and the community.

