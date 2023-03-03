The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be giving their aquatics center some much needed love thanks to approval from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to begin a major renovation project that will begin in the upcoming weeks.
Originally built in the 1980s, there have many many repair projects and upgrades to the pool, however, according to YMCA Interim CEO, Angela Carter, the current pump system is insufficient, which has led to thousands of dollars in annual repairs and a lot of downtime leaving the pool unusable for the YMCA members and the community.
“The aquatic center is in dire need of an upgrade,” Carter shared during a presentation to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court members last week. “We started soliciting for this pre-COVID, and we’ve already raised more than half the funds needed from private donors.”
According to Carter the estimated cost of the project is $912,000. With the private donor funds, a capital campaign coming later this month, and some additional resources for funding, they are still coming up a bit short. Carter stated the reason they needed to go to the Fiscal Court is because the YMCA cannot apply for any grants directly, they need to go through the court to do so.
“This does not knock out getting additional grants coming from the USDA. But we are specifically asking for $100,000 to be used. We are still finalizing with the engineers what exactly this funding will be determined for, and the court will be reimbursed the $100,000, if the USDA says that the project is eligible.”
The Hopkins County School System has committed to $25,000 in donations over the next five years, in addition to their current contract.
“We are hopeful that we will be receive the Rural Business Development Grant for $100,000,” Carter said. “We have already secured roughly $555,000 and are launching our Capital Pool Campaign in the next couple of weeks to help fund this project.”
The project will be a complete renovation and overhaul to the aquatic center. The details of the full tar down and rebuild will include:
• Remove and replace existing pool deck
• Installation of new stainless steel gutter system
• Replace all gutter lines to meet code
• Re-route main drain of pool
• Terminate existing pump well for above ground in-line pump system
• Construct code-sized surge capacity
• Replace diving board and swim team starting blocks
The rebuild is anticipated to take 3-4 months from start to finish.
If you or someone you know is interested in helping raise funds for the YMCA please reach out to Angela Carter directly.
We are very excited to be kicking off such a pool renovation in 2023. This pool is home to both of our local high school swim teams, Blue Wave swim team, and provides year-round family recreation, physical fitness, water safety training, and swim lessons for our community. We know that this renovation is necessary and will continue to serve the Y for many years to come.
