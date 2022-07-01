The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Eric D. Roach, was charged, June 23, 2022, for possession of handgun as a convicted felon.
Charles M. Pillow, was charged, June 29, 2022, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Michael J. Oldham, was charged, June 29, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Jacob G. Gordon, was charged, June 29, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Tristan W. Pope, was charged, June 29, 2022, for contempt of court, libel, slander and resistance to order.
Sterling L. Bolin, was charged, June 29, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Sarah L. Garcia, was charged, June 29, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Hunter Lucas Perkins, was charged, June 29, 2022, for reckless driving, speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, disregarding a stop sign and failure to or improper signal. Perkins was also charged with no registration plates, failure to maintain proper insurance, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, no operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Valerie A. Castle, of Somerset, KY, was charged, June 28, 2022, for possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Christopher W. Douglas, of Earlington, was charged, June 29, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
