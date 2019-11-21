Statewide internet outage has minimal impact on Hopkins schools

Hopkins County schools were without internet and email access for the first half of the day Wednesday, which had minimal impact on their day-to-day activities. The blackout was statewide and affected all 172 school districts, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The blackout was a result of something happening to the hub that houses all of the state's K-12 schools internet. The hub is located in Georgia, and the Office of Education Technology is currently investigating what happened, said Jessica Fletcher, a spokesperson for the Department of Education.
All of Kentucky's K-12 schools and central offices are on one internet circuit, said Hopkins County School District Chief Information Officer Drew Taylor.
"If there is something with the main circuit coming from Frankfort, it affects all of us, so it seems like that's what happened," he said. "Early this morning, our bus garage was the first to make us aware that there was a problem. Then my network admin immediately got on it and checked it out. He did the testing and found it was a connection to the state. We reached out, and they confirmed that it was a widespread outage."
A statewide internet blackout is a rare occurrence, said Taylor, who doesn't see it happening again anytime soon. He said the state network is up "99.9999% of
the time."
The state issued a statement at 11:50 a.m. which said the outage had been resolved, and all internet service had been restored.
Fletcher said the blackout started around 6 a.m. and was fixed around 11 a.m. She said no information was compromised; it was just a loss of service.
