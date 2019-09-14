Support is an essential piece for many cancer survivors. At Friday night's Relay For Life celebration, that support was on full display.
Cancer has a way of affecting everyone, said Keela Troop, a six-year survivor.
"It's just a good thing to let people know what cancer is and what it does," said Troop. "Everybody nowadays knows what cancer is; it usually hits everybody's family one way or the other. But this, this is a good thing, Relay For Life is a good thing."
Friday's event was held at Madisonville Community College Health Campus next to Baptist Health. This year the event moved both its location and its date to accommodate
a smaller crowd, and it moved its date to avoid the mid-summer heat -- or so they thought, said Brittany Bennett, a community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
"We thought it would be 60 degrees, you know, and Mother Nature is like 'nope, not this weekend,' " said Bennett while laughing.
The event opened to the public at 5 p.m. with temps hovering around 94 degrees.
Though it was hot, Bennett said that it wasn't as muggy as last year and that was in part because of the location.
"We have shade here, so that is absolutely wonderful," she said. "Inside here at MCC, they have an auditorium where it's air-conditioned if anyone needs relief from the heat."
Survivors overcome incredible feats while battling cancer. Relay is a night to recognize their victories and honor those who have lost their battle, said MCC Health nurse Heather Tow. She came to last night's event as both a volunteer and the daughter of a two-year survivor -- Danny Blankenship.
"For me today, to be here with him, I really wanted him to come because to be a cancer survivor is a blessing," said Tow. "They don't want the recognition that they deserve. So, I wanted him to be here to get that recognition because cancer is one of the toughest battles physically that anybody could fight. I just wanted him to be here to celebrate that."
With all humility, Blankenship said he faced a fierce battle, but he didn't feel like it was as tough as what many other patients go through. Blankenship had throat cancer. His doctors caught it at a very early stage. Thankfully, he received radiation treatments that worked.
"I feel like my battle was tough, but it wasn't as tough as what some of these other people have gone through -- you know, chemo and other treatments that are a lot tougher than surgery," he said.
Last night was Blankenship's first time as a survivor at Relay, and he said that he appreciated the chance to be with other survivors.
"The chance to be able to be here with other people that have gone through the same process," he said. "I'm happy that we're all survivors."
Bertha Harris of Clay said she is an 18-year breast cancer survivor and has been involved with Relay ever since. With her were her son and granddaughter and lifelong friend Marsha Daves, who is also a cancer survivor.
"Relay For Life means a lot. It shows how much people care and care for each other," said Harris. "Relay may one day help find a cure for cancer. And one day, I hope they come up with a cure so nobody else has to go through what I did."
