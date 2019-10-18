Marybeth Lacy's insurance covers 100% of the cost of a type of prescribed insulin that would otherwise cost more than $1,000 a month.
The only problem is it's not the insulin Lacy really needs.
Another form of insulin responds better to her Type 1 diabetes, but Lacy has to pay more than $300 out of pocket for a tiny vial that only lasts about two weeks.
"At a time when there's so much exciting technology rolling out and possibilities on the horizon, we should be able to collectively as a community look forward to that and cheer," Lacy said.
"Instead, we're being taken back to a base level of saying we can't get insulin."
Insulin prices have surged by hundreds of dollars in recent years, putting more financial burden on diabetics who say they no longer can afford the life-saving medications they need to help regulate their blood sugar.
High deductibles, lack of insurance or inadequate insurance have forced people to pay more for their prescriptions. And to cope, Lacy and others say they've hoarded insulin, skipped doses and even traded medications with friends or on social media (which is technically illegal).
In Kentucky, the burden has caught the attention of two legislators, who have each proposed capping the cost-sharing price of insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply.
If the cap becomes law during the 2020 General Assembly, it would allow Lacy to buy a month's worth of the "good stuff" for less than she spends on one vial now.
"We shouldn't be putting anybody in that position with a drug that was developed back in the '20s," said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Pikeville Republican who prefiled a bill in the Senate while Rep. Danny Bentley, a Russell Republican, prefiled one in the House.
"Life or death shouldn't depend on how wealthy one is."
As insulin prices continue to rise, people across the United States have taken to trading medications and other supplies on social media. Many diabetics say they cannot afford medications they need because they are uninsured, have high deductibles or their insurance companies do not cover certain forms of insulin that they've been prescribed.
Insulin prices surge
Lacy got the message around 9 p.m. A friend in Morehead, Kentucky, was out of insulin and wanted help finding an injection pen.
They'd replace it once they could afford to buy another box.
It's a request that's become a common occurrence in local networks and on social media sites. A growing number of cash-strapped diabetics need help securing costly insulin, and they've begun turning to friends and strangers out of desperation, Lacy said.
Between 2004 and 2017, the rate of Kentucky adults diagnosed with diabetes jumped from 7.4% to 12.9% -- roughly 422,500 people, according to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Around that time period, insulin prices tripled in the United States, while out-of-pocket costs per prescription doubled, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Today, prescription drug price tracker GoodRX reports that a 10-milliliter vial of rapid-acting insulin can cost anywhere from $180 to $362 -- which can add up for diabetics who pay high deductibles or out of their own pocket.
In 2016, individuals with Type 1 diabetes spent $5,705 on insulin, according to an analysis of health care claim data by the Healthcare Cost Institute.
Lacy, of Morgan County, has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 43 years and said she pays $325 for a bottle "the good stuff," insulin that her body doesn't reject. It's not the same medication her insurance covers.
On days that she's really sick, she needs the "good stuff" to effectively control her blood sugar.
"This is a tricky, tricky disease that really I look at like a chameleon," Lacy said. "It's different in every person. And what my diabetes looks like on Monday looks different on Thursday."
Lacy said she's thankful for the insulin that is covered by her insurance. But if she could pay just $100 for the "good stuff," she'd switch to using it full time.
"It's important to me because it's not just me," Lacy said. "We are a family. The diabetes community, we care about each other. When I hear about someone who's passed away, it hits hard. … We know this could be us."
Instituting a cap
In May, Colorado became the first state to enact a law that restricts the price of insulin for people on private insurance plans.
The law will not take effect until January. But legislators in Kentucky and other states already have begun talking about following suit.
In June, Rep. Bentley prefiled a similar bill that would cap copays for insulin at $100 a month.
Angela Lautner, founder of the advocacy group Kentucky Insulin 4 All, said a cap could benefit people who receive insurance through insurance plans purchased in Kentucky or on the state marketplace.
However, people who receive insurance through self-funded plans by multistate employers would not be eligible because those companies are governed by federal rather than state regulations, Lautner said.
"State price-cap bills are a good place to start, but they have to be supplemented with other pieces of legislation so that a broader group of people are protected from being price-gouged for their insulin," she said.
Wheeler's bill in the Senate would attempt to cover more diabetics by requiring insulin manufacturers and wholesale distributors issue all customers a rebate for expenses over $100.
Customers would receive rebate forms from their pharmacies and would have 60 days to submit them to the appropriate companies, which would be required to issue a rebate within 60 days, according to the bill.
"What I'm attempting to do is basically force the industry, these middlemen and insurance companies, to come to some kind of agreement where they make a reasonable profit," Wheeler said.
"I'm a firm believer in capitalism, but do so in such a way that doesn't put Kentuckians' lives at risk."
Lautner, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2000, said she is working with Bentley to file additional insulin-related bills in the upcoming legislative session.
"One in four people admit to rationing insulin," Lautner said. "That means one in four of them, their life is in danger. That's why we are making this such a big issue."
