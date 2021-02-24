A Madisonville man is dead after a Monday night house fire.
John Murphy Porter, 67, was pronounced dead by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield at the scene of a fire at 82 E. McLaughlin Ave. after he was found close to his front door in the living room unresponsive, according to authorities.
Madisonville Fire Department Chief John Dunning said the department is waiting on the state fire marshal’s office to make a decision to investigate the fire.
“We are not thinking this is anything deliberate,” said Dunning. “We don’t suspect foul play.”
The call for the fire came in around 9 p.m., according to Dunning.
“We were on the scene in about a minute,” he said. “We had the fire knocked out in about three or four minutes.”
Dunning said firefighters remained on scene for around three hours.
The Madisonville Police Department also responded to the call.
