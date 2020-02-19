The internal investigation of a former Madisonville police officer has concluded, the police chief said late Tuesday.
“Our part of that is complete,” Chris Taylor said after a City Council meeting at Pride Elementary School. “But we’re waiting on the criminal part of it. We don’t want to release anything.”
Two reviews began after then-Lt. Scott Gipson was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Jan. 21. He’s accused of falsifying time cards while doing overtime work with an FBI task force.
The Kentucky State Police is conducting a criminal investigation of Gipson. Taylor said releasing the internal results now could “jeopardize any type of criminal investigation.”
Gipson retired from the Madisonville Police Saturday, Feb. 1. He has declined to comment on the case.
The City Council met at Pride Elementary because a town hall followed the regular meeting. Taylor was asked during that session about the possibility of having an outside police review board. While Gipson was never named, a questioner called it “a little odd... that the police would check itself.”
“It comes down to the amount of integrity that you want inside the police department,” Taylor said. “We take our disciplinary issues very seriously.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton said any complaint about police goes through his office.
“It’s in a sealed envelope, and it comes to me,” the mayor said. “I see those complaints before I forward them on to the chief.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton suggested interested residents become involved by enrolling in the Citizens’ Police Academy. He also noted Madisonville has a city ethics board. It has not met since the Gipson case became public, but its next meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 2.
During the Council meeting, Taylor received unanimous approval to add three more police officers. But they depend on the police department receiving a “COPS Hiring Grant” from the U.S. Justice Department.
“The grant pays for 75% of the entry-level salary, plus any benefits... for three years,” Taylor told the council. The city would pay the remaining 25% of the salary and would be required to keep the officers on duty for a fourth year.
“We need the extra help on the street,” Taylor said afterward, “to assist the call volume that we’re doing right now.”
Statistics presented by Taylor during the meeting showed the number of calls in January was down 24% from the first month of 2019. He explained those numbers can fluctuate from month to month.
“To get somebody through the academy takes about a year before we can get them out on their own,” Taylor said. “This will assist us in being able to get our numbers up in case that we lose people.”
Under a pay plan approved in December, a Madisonville patrol officer trainee is paid a minimum $30,713.
In other news from the Madisonville City Council Tuesday:
• the Fire Department received approval to seek a grant to replace old equipment and nozzles. The city would match $2,451 of the $51,479 grant.
• Sara Lutz was introduced as the city’s new marketing director. She said she formerly worked with Hopkins County Schools.
