The Hopkins County School District has joined litigation against JUUL and potentially other manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, board attorney Keith Cartwright asked the Board of Education to pass a resolution to join the litigation. The resolution passed unanimously.
“Vaping is a serious product that has impacted the student body of Hopkins County,” Cartwright said. “We hope that we’re successful in protecting students’ future successes.”
Christian Klaas, the district director of secondary instruction, said over the last two to three years there has been a drastic rise in the number JUULs and e-cigarette devices in the county’s schools.
“Our administrators are spending quite a bit of time on a regular basis dealing with these issues when their time could be spent doing things that support all of our students and teachers,” he said. “As a district, we are researching informative and educational programs that we hope to implement in our middle and high schools starting next school year.”
Cartwright said two firms are handling the litigation — Hendy, Johnson, Vaughn and Emery of Louisville and Rhoads and Rhoads of Owensboro.
The Hopkins County School District is a leader among western Kentucky school systems, said Chris Rhoads, one of the case’s attorneys and a Madisonville native.
“Hopkins County Board of Education is one of the leaders in this and one of the first school systems in western Kentucky to join into the litigation,” he said. “We anticipate other school systems or school boards in western Kentucky will follow the lead of Hopkins County and that there’ll be other school boards going to join into this litigation.”
Currently, there are 12 districts from Kentucky which have filed suit against JUUL in this multidistrict litigation, most notably Jefferson, Fayette and Daviess counties. More than 100 school districts across the country have joined as well, said Rhoads.
Since e-cigarettes entered the market around 2007, they have become the most used tobacco product for students, according to a study on the e-cigarette epidemic among youth from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study highlighted that one in five high school students and one in 20 middle schoolers currently use e-cigarettes.
The litigation is directed against JUUL, it’s subsidiaries and involved companies, but no other manufacturers at this time, explained Rhoads.
“Discovery and document production may hash out that other manufacturers, distributors and sellers engaged in similar practices. Right now, our focus is on JUUL as we have strong evidence indicating their targeting of teens and school-aged children,” he said. “JUUL got the idea that it would be advantageous to market this product to youth.”
When JUUL started adding different flavors to its vapors, like bubble gum and cotton candy, they were attractive to young people, according to Rhoads, who called it wrong and actionable.
“Then they marketed their product on Nickelodeon, they marketed on Snapchat targeting children between 12 and 18 years old, essentially, to use their product,” he said. “We feel that it is a public nuisance, and they have created a generation of addiction with our youth, and it’s trickled into our school systems.”
This suit is different from a class-action lawsuit, said Rhoads. In a class-action suit, school districts could choose to opt-out of the suit, but if you do not opt-out, their district is automatically a part of the case. But in multidistrict litigation, Rhoads explained, each school system can choose to be a part of the case. They file their lawsuit and take their own course of action. Once the case is filed, it is consolidated with the others, but each plaintiff maintains their own identity, unlike class-action.
The school board’s case has several objectives, according to a statement by Hendy, Johnson, Vaughn and Emery. One is to remove e-cigarette products from the market place, or at least make them heavily regulated where they can no longer sell them to children. Another objective is to seek financial compensation for each district for not only the losses they have already occurred but to pay for ongoing problems with having a generation of students addicted to nicotine.
“Ultimately, the goal is to stop JUUL from doing what they’re doing and victimizing our youths,” said Rhoads, “By representing the school system against JUUL, JUUL labs and its subsidiaries, we want to be able to quantify that the school system has had significant losses.”
Over the coming days and weeks, the law firms will work with the Hopkins County School District to gather information about attendance issues caused by JUUL and hope to understand which resources have been drained from this problem, said Rhoads.
“At that point, as litigation proceeds, I think we’ll be able to quantify the school systems damages,” he said. “We feel confident that there’s enough there that warrants the school system to pursue it.”
The multidistrict litigation will take place in San Fransisco as it is the home of JUUL and will allow the firms to have subpoena power of witnesses and will allow discovery and document projection for the firms to make their case, said Rhoads.
As a part of the Student Code of Conduct in Hopkins County, if a student is in possession of smoking or tobacco products, they can face detention up to out of school suspension.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby mentioned that Browning Springs Middle School is currently applying for a $10,000 grant to place sensors in bathrooms that will detect any vapors.
