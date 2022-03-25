After seeing the loss and grief due to COVID-19 and the December tornadoes, Sandra Aiken and Kara Foster, the pastor at First Christian Church, started a grief share class.
“Not only has our whole world been through the pandemic and many lost loved ones because of COVID, but also Hopkins County and the devastation of the tornado in December,” said Foster. “There are a lot of people who have experienced grief.”
Aiken said the class was only six weeks long because she and Foster thought people might start missing because of other obligations if the class went on too long.
Foster added that having a start and stop time meant that it could be a journey the group could experience together.
“Everybody experiences grief,” she said. “All of us struggle to live with the grief in our lives.”
Aiken said they had a very diverse group comprised of people who had lost loved ones 30 years ago to as recently as a few months.
“Just seeing other people who have gone through it and seeing the light within them that can shine to others. It was just inspiring,” she said. “It was people who had lost husbands, children, mothers, fathers.”
Aiken and Foster created the curriculum together drawing on Foster’s experience as a spiritual leader and Aiken’s years of research into grief.
Aiken said she believes the only way to get through grief is through connections, and when COVID hit, people lost those connections.
“I think people were starving for that,” she said. ”If grief is not witnessed, then you really can’t move forward.”
Along with sharing their stories, they also had a topic each week that centered the conversation, Foster said. They talked about guilt, anger, regret, lessons from their grief journey, and what their grief has looked like in their life.
“The amazing thing about grief is that it is incredibly personal, but there are also commonalities,” said Foster.
Foster said it is important to share your story. As people shared, others realized they were not alone and learned from those experiences.
“Grief is not something you get over. You learn to live with it,” said Foster. “It was great to hear from people who were in different places in their journey.”
Aiken said she thought people were a little hesitant during the first class, but by the second class people were chiming in and sharing.
“I could tell by the end that they were getting something out of it,” she said. “We are having trouble letting go of each other. It has been so good for all of us that I think we are going to have to wing ourselves off each other.”
Foster said that grief is a part of everybody, and it is important as a society and even as people of faith that we talk about it.
“Even if you believe in salvation and heaven, it still doesn’t mean that it is not hard for you to hear, and I want people to know that is okay to cry, be angry, be sad, to question,” she said. “These are all normal feelings.”
The last class was Wednesday, but Foster and Aiken said they will have the class again. They haven’t decided on a schedule yet. Aiken said the class was emotionally exhausting and everyone needed some time to step back to recenter themselves before the next one.
Aiken said they do plan on keeping the classes small because it is a group journey, and they want to make sure everyone has a chance to share.
Anyone interested in joining the next class can contact First Christian Church in Madisonville at 270-821-5335 to be put on a list. Foster said they will contact the people on the list once the class schedule is created.
Churches or organizations that want to start their own grief support class can also contact First Christian Church to hear about the curriculum and sources they used.
