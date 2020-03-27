While at home, students are sitting behind computers or learning from packets that have been made available.
During this time of isolation, the Hopkins County 4-H Youth Development Program wants to provide students hands-on learning experiences.
“Every Tuesday, we’re trying to do a new grab bag for kids to come and pick up,” said Extension Agent Katie Jury.
Anyone from the community can pick up a 4-H Grab-n-Go Bag, which is inside a plastic container under the awning at the Hopkins County Extension Office.
This week’s bag includes two projects. The first is a journal — so kids can write about their thoughts and emotions during this historic time. The second is a 4-H owl pellet dissection kit with toothpicks and a bone identification paper.
“It gives kids the chance to have a hands-on learning experience to find out about nature, what owls eat, and how they eat,” Jury said. “We have Facebook videos telling them to wash their hands and those kinds of things, and where to pick the kits up. Then, next Tuesday, we’ll have a new kit out for them. It’ll be something different. We’re still debating on either doing a health one, or a woodworking one.”
Connor Cooper, a 4-H agent, said with so many kids being schooled at home, parents are doing their best to work with schools and teachers during the Non-Traditional Instruction days.
“I think it’s important that we’re able to assist the parents at home and offer some sort of fun, hands-on educational experience,” he said. “This is brand new for all of us, not just in Hopkins County but across the commonwealth. I think it’s neat to see everyone pulling together and doing what they can to not only help students but whoever they can. I’ve enjoyed watching our community come together.”
The state 4-H program collaborated with its agents to create the go bags.
“We’re working together as a team. Someone thought this would be a good idea,” Jury said. “We were like, awesome; we’ll use it for our county too, and to be able to show the community that we’re still here. We’re still wanting to help in any way that we can — whether it’s giving grab bags, showing how to wash hands properly or doing the owl pellets.”
Jury said she hopes kids and families can use these bags to learn and experience what 4-H is about, and that students can influence and improve the world around them through learning by doing.
“We want them to be able to have fun while learning educational activities that offer a variety of opportunities,” she said.
The 4-H Grab-n-Go Bags are available at the extension office 24/7. They will be restocked with new projects each Tuesday. For more information, and to check out Hopkins County 4-H’s educational videos, visit their Facebook page at bit.ly/Hopkins County4H.
