Traditionally, students, their families, pastors and community members join together for a baccalaureate, full of uplifting spiritual messages and encouragements for future endeavors.
This year, things are a little different.
Saturday, Madisonville North Hopkins High School seniors were scheduled times to come by Victory Church and prerecord their speeches, prayers or musical talents. Monday night, Hopkins County Central High School recorded did the same.
Both services aired on each respective school’s Facebook page last night. North’s senior class president MaKayla Koon said she was nervous about speaking in front of a crowd and was a little bit relieved when she was able to record her speech. She said their baccalaureate had a central idea — hope.
“My topic was on no matter how bad things get; we’ll always have hope,” she said. “We always have to rely on that hope that we get from Christ to keep us motivated and give us strength and comfort.”
Koon said she also told a story about her parents, who adopted her from China. She said her parents had to keep hope through the adoption process because they knew one day they would have
their daughter.
“I think hope is so important. If we let ourselves wallow in how bad things are right now and focus on the negative, it’s real easy to fall in a little hole of depression and sadness,” she said. “I think if we just hold tight to hope and the more positive things, then we’ll get through it easier and stronger together.”
Central’s senior speaker Chloe Whitfield said she talked about how the best days of her classmates’ lives are still to come.
“For most of us, there’s more days ahead of us than there are behind us. It would, of course, be our goal that we want to do something to surpass our happiest moment,” she said. “I know a lot of kids, my self included, that feel like, ‘Well I wasn’t on the sports team in high school, or I wasn’t on the academic team, or I wasn’t top 10 in the class,’ and they feel like they’ve already wasted everything. But that’s not true. We have a long life ahead of us, and we still have the ability to make a difference.”
There’s more to life than high school, she said.
“Above all, there’s a God in heaven who created people like Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr., and to think He had to look at each one of us and He said, ‘The world needs one of them too,’ ” Whitfield said. “You have a purpose, and once people realize that, you can do anything. Your future is only as limited as you allow it to be.”
Another of North’s senior speakers, Jared Gobin, said he knows people feel down and out during this time of isolation and separation.
“But, they need to know that God’s always on our side. He’s always got plans for us,” he said. “God is with us in every situation that we face, no pandemic or ice storm can stop the plans that He has for us.”
Having not done a lot with their classmates during the last few months of school, Central senior Ethan Scarbrough, who gave their invocation, said it was meaningful to come together for the baccalaureate and pray for his classmates.
“For me, praying for others is a way to express love,” he said. “God gives us love every day, and I hope we will mirror that love back.”
As senior spirit week continues, both North and Central will show their awards ceremonies at 6 p.m. on their Facebook Pages. Senior Spirit Week will conclude Friday with a Senior Celebration. Each school will share a special online presentation with tributes for their seniors at that time.
