Even though Saturday was hot with a high of 93 degrees, the Kiwanis Club still had 50 kids show up to participate in their Take a Kid Fishing Day at City Park.
Kiwanis President Stephanie Townsell said they did have a lower turnout than usual, but felt it was because of the heat rather than COVID-19 related.
“We did end up wrapping up a little early because we were concerned about everybody being out in the heat and the heat index,” she said. “The families were understanding.”
She said a lot of families, who have fished with them in the past, returned this year. Some families even brought younger siblings that were now the right age or friends who wanted to fish.
“They enjoy it and look forward to it every year,” said Townsell.
She said even with only 50 children participating, including the parents, about 100 attended the fishing day.
According to Townsell, pre-registration was available in several forms from online, mail, a QR code and registration the day of the event.
They set up two canopies the day of the event, one for those who pre-registered and one for those who wanted to register.
“Most of our pre-registration this time was online, and that worked out fabulously,” said Townsell.
About 25 kids registered the day of the event, which is pretty typical she said. The club will probably keep the online registration around for future years since it was easier for parents to sign up.
Even though COVID-19 restrictions were lessened by the time the event happened, she said they still maintained social distancing and kept the crowds to a minimum. The club decided they would bring lunch to the family groups instead of having everyone congregate in one place.
“We were all over the park with food and drinks, and then we went back around, and we were giving out tons of iced bottled water to make sure everyone was staying cool,” said Townsell.
She said everyone seemed to have enjoyed themselves with a day of fishing and time together as a family.
“We appreciated everyone coming out, and we are happy to have hosted this event to give families an opportunity to enjoy the day at the City Park together,” said Townsell.
The largest fish of the day went to Hunter Fox, with a 6.34-pound catfish who also won first place in the 13 to 15 age category. There were no other entries for that category.
In the category for ages three to six, Jaken Morse took first place, Carli Massey took second and Aria Williams took third. In the seven to nine year old category, Brittany Massey took first, Nora Bell took second and Jackson Gilreath took third. In the 10 to 12 year old category, Tristan Bennett took first, Parker Keith took second and Karlee Hayes took third.
Townsell and the Kiwanis Club wanted to thank their event sponsors, Dr. Pepper, SilverStar Burgers, Walmart, the Hopkins County Bass Club, Happy’s of Madisonville and the City of Madisonville for all of the help they provided for the event.
