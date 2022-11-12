Those bright red kettles are back in front of stores for the holiday season, which means that the Christmas season is quickly approaching, and local shoppers will have the opportunity to help those in need.
The Salvation Army kicked off the Red Kettle Drive on Thursday outside Marketplace.
Major Mike Good, with the Salvation Army, said the money raised through the red kettles helps the salvation army throughout the year, not just during Christmas.
He said this year the red kettle goal is to reach $40,000. Good said he knows that might be difficult because people are still recovering from the tornado, and things are more expensive than they used to be.
If people can’t donate their money, they can always donate their time by being a bell ringer.
Good said the Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to sign up to ring the bell for an hour or two. They can pick the time that works best for them at one of several locations.
Volunteers can choose to work at Kroger, Walmart, Marketplace, Rose’s, or Burke’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Whatever volunteers we can get, that is less we have to pay,” said Good.
When they don’t have volunteers, they have to pay people to ring the bell, which takes money away from the shelter, the food boxes, and the utility fund.
One of the biggest fundraisers during the Red Kettle Drive is through kettle sponsorships.
Kassy Holmes, an administrative assistant at the Salvation Army, said the sponsorships are tiered, and the higher the tier, the larger the logo.
She said the bronze tier is $250, the gold tier is $500, the silver tier is $1,000, and the platinum tier is $2,500.
“It doesn’t matter who you are if you would like to sponsor a kettle and get your name on it. You don’t have to be a business,” said Holmes. “If you just want to be a family who supports the Salvation Army, we put families, friends, and everybody on there.”
They will stop taking red kettle sponsors in mid-December. The kettles will be out in front of stores until Christmas Eve.
To volunteer as a bell ringer or to sponsor a red kettle, contact Kassy Holmes at 270-825-3620.
