The Salvation Army kicks off the Red Kettle Drive outside Marketplace on Thursday with a good crowd including Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and other supporters of the Salvation Army.

 Submitted photo

Those bright red kettles are back in front of stores for the holiday season, which means that the Christmas season is quickly approaching, and local shoppers will have the opportunity to help those in need.

The Salvation Army kicked off the Red Kettle Drive on Thursday outside Marketplace.

