The Hopkins County Board of Education took the first step in choosing a new superintendent when they chose Owens Saylor, with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, at Monday’s meeting to assist with the hiring process.
School Board Attorney Keith Cartwright said the board interviewed two people Monday night, one from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators and one from the Kentucky School Board Association.
“What they will do is help set up the process,” he said.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby announced her retirement at the last school board meeting on Feb. 22. The board accepted her resignation at that meeting.
Saylor is a retired superintended from Daviess County Schools and worked in the public education system for 37 years. He was named Kentucky Schools Superintended of the Year in 2016.
Saylor’s role will be to help set up a screening committee consisting of two teachers elected by teachers, a board member appointed by the board chairman, a parent representative elected by the Parent/Teacher Organization, a classified employee elected by classified employees and a principal elected by the principals in the district.
“This person we hire will help do the elections for the screening committee,” said Cartwright.
Saylor will formulate the applications, collect the resumes and meet with the screening committee. He will then make a recommendation to the board.
“Instead of sending your application to somebody at the board office, you will send it to this person,” said Cartwright.
Cartwright said Saylor will stay with the board to set up interviews, and when the board is ready to enter into a contract with someone he will help the board notify the other candidates and negotiate the contract.
Saylor will also help the board set up a timeline for hiring a new superintendent, said Cartwright. Right now, that time line is unknown.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- heard a report on the inclusivity committee from Erica Price, school psychologist and Albert Jackson, HCCHS SPED teacher.
- heard an update on the strategic plan from Director of Elementary Instruction and Early Childhood Jennifer Luttrell and Director of Special Education Tonia Griffey.
- recognized Pride Elementary School teacher Kelly Gates for receiving the Farm City Educator of the Year Award from the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- approved two grants for Madisonville North Hopkins High School, one for a Garden Grant program in the amount of $3,000 for an educational garden and the second a Toshiba America Foundation Grant up to $5,000 for making science and math more engaging to students.
- approved to advertise for bids to purchase cargo/transit vans for the District Technology Department.
- approved Alpha Technologies to replace network cabling at Grapevine Elementary, Pride Elementary, South Hopkins Middle and Madisonville North Hopkins High schools.
- approved to create 14 inclusivity coordinator positions with a stipend of $1,500.
- approved to accept the KETS second offer of assistance in the amount of $41,630 to be matched by the district.
- approved tuition agreement for out of district students for the 2021-2022 school year.
- approved the renewal for student accident insurance for the 2021-2022 school year.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 15 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
