In conjunction with the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, Hopkins County will hold the first Inner Faith Unity Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at First Christian Church.
Tim Thomas — the event’s organizer — said the breakfast is bringing together city, county and school officials, heads of the first responders and pastors throughout the county.
“We wanted to bring people together from all sectors of Hopkins County for a time of prayer and meditation,” he said. “We feel like this is a great opportunity for our community to come together to do this.”
The theme for the breakfast is “Uniting Our People,” he said. The event will be used to offer prayer for not only the county, but the nation as well.
Thomas said the breakfast will be invitation-only because of CDC requirements and social distancing, and they are expecting 35 guests.
“We have had a good response for the event,” said Thomas, who said he is hopeful the event will become an annual happening and that by this time next year the community will be able to join.
Although not everyone can attend the breakfast this year, Thomas said he is hoping the community will stop what they are doing from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday to offer a word of prayer for the community and country. He said they are also encouraging churches with bells to ring the bells at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The former Hopkins County Court House will play religious and patriotic music from 8 to 8:30 a.m. over the speakers. From 8:30 to 9 a.m. the chimes will play for the National Day of Prayer.
Thomas said the breakfast will have musical performances by Dr. Sara Adams from Madisonville Community College and the Rev. Marvin Hightower, pastor of Word of Faith Christian Church. Food will be provided by Catering Creations.
The event will be shown live on the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Focus With Tim Thomas Facebook pages.
The breakfast is sponsored by the First United Bank of Madisonville and the City of Madisonville, said Thomas.
