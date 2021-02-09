The Madisonville Community College Aviation Program is still working through barriers brought on by COVID-19 but is making progress toward utilizing space at Madisonville Regional Airport.
At an airport board meeting on Monday, Mike Kehoe — director of the program — provided an update to members.
“The aviation program is slowly but surely overcoming COVID-19 barriers,” he said, adding that two helicopters were delivered to the airport and are now housed in the hangar.
“We are in the process of setting up our maintenance program over there,” he said. “Classrooms are built out and ready to go, and we are in the process of gathering furniture that is going to go into them.”
Kehoe said six students have completed the ground school portion of the program and two of those students are about to start the flight training as soon as the state gives clearance for students and faculty to be within six feet of each other.
Kehoe said the helicopters seat two and would force the student and teacher to be in close proximity to each other during training.
He said the state has not returned a decision on the program’s request to allow training to take place immediately, but added that winter conditions could also pose an issue for actual flight training.
“The first opening weekend we get, we will be in the air,” he said.
Projects for the new hangar being built to house the program are still progressing as well.
Mark Upchurch with Garver Engineering in Lexington gave an update on the project to construct a taxiway and a tarmac for the program using Federal Aviation Administration entitlement money that the airport has saved.
To use that funding, the FAA needs justification, he said.
Upchurch said he received verbal confirmation that the FAA had received and approved the documentation submitted to the agency.
“Getting environmental clearance is the next step before we can move forward with that,” he said.
Funding for the new hangar has already been obtained in the form of a grant that the City of Madisonville received from the Delta Regional Authority in the amount of $500,000 last year.
