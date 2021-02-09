Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Rain and snow showers this morning. Then remaining overcast for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.