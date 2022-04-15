The United Way of the Coalfield is accepting applications from nonprofits for the 2022-23 Community Investment Allocation Grants, which focus on building a better life for members of the community by focusing on the basic building blocks of life — health, education and financial stability.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said they are working to “Move the Needle” and make lasting positive change with donated dollars.
“We are working to prioritize the key challenges within the community; the target population is low-income residents in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties,” he said.
Agencies must be 501(c)(3) certified and service the Hopkins or Muhlenberg counties. Special consideration is being given to first-time applicants.
The grant applications must address critical program service needs in health, education, or financial stability. Howerton said the grant process is extremely competitive.
Programs that are awarded a one-year community investment grant will receive an annual amount over a funding period beginning July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Applications must be submitted by midnight on Friday, May 6, and they must be emailed to executive.director@unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. No application will be considered if submitted after the deadline, and there will be no appeal process for late applications.
A recorded virtual informational session is available by contacting the UWC office. This session will guide agencies in completing applications.
For additional information and to download the grant application, visit United Way of the Coalfield or call 270-821-3170.
