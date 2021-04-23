Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis gave an update Tuesday at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court regarding inmates working again in the county, adding that it is still uncertain when those COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted by the state.
Lewis said during a meeting of the Kentucky Jailers Association on Monday, the board that he is on discussed the subject.
“We have a training conference coming up in June,” he said, adding that the Department of Corrections usually has representatives attend and teach at the conference.
“We were told they will not be attending the conference in June because the Governor has not released them to go back to work yet,” he said. “They have not been released to do any travel for work.”
Lewis said because DOC employees were not allowed to travel or even return to full capacity work, it would still be some time before inmates were allowed to do any work in the county also.
“I can’t imagine inmates are going back to work before DOC employees are allowed to go back to doing their jobs the way they have done them in the past,” he said.
Lewis said last fall the DOC sent out what was essentially a guideline regarding working safely during COVID-19. Lewis said that jails would be allowed to apply for the waiver keeping these guidelines in mind, and that would allow inmates to work in the community.
However, Lewis said it was the safety of the jail population that swayed him to not apply for that waiver last year.
“Initially, I did not feel that it was safe to take a chance of bringing COVID in the jail to have inmates out mowing and things,” he said Tuesday. “I understand the resource they are and what they bring to the jail, and I understand the importance, but it is not as important as keeping everyone in the jail population safe.”
Lewis said that county inmates do not have to have DOC approval to work.
“We don’t have enough county inmates right now,” he said. “They come in and out of the jail so fast. They don’t serve very long sentences, so by the time you get them trained to do something, they get out so you don’t really have time to teach them any skills.”
Lewis reiterated that the jail already quarantines new inmates for 14 days.
“We are already quarantining all new inmates and transfers for a 14-day process,” he said. “If we have to quarantine road crews as well, we just aren’t going to have the room to do what we need to do. We have focused on how we can keep people safe first instead of how quickly they can get back to work.”
Lewis also reported that the jail received a zero non-compliance inspection from the DOC in April.
“That covers over 200 areas from policy to cleanliness of the jail to hygiene practices and training of the staff,” he said. “Literally, it is almost every aspect of what we do and how we do it. We got our results back last week and had zero non-compliances, so out of over 200 points of inspection we had zero non-compliances.”
Lewis said that all facilities were going through a rough time in the past year of the pandemic, but said he was proud of the jail staff for their work.
“To be able to go through that and still have a zero non-compliance, I think speaks to the dedication and professionalism of the staff,” he said.
