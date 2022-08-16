During last week’s Madisonville Regional Airport Board meeting, Airport Manager, Emily Herron shared that they will be hosting a fly-in event for the community to come out and learn what the airport is all about.
As part of the event, the airport is looking to raise funds to help the people of eastern Kentucky in light of their most recent tragedies with the flooding that has impacted so many.
“ I wanted to do something to help raise some money for eastern Kentucky since we received an abundance of help during the tornado,” said Herron. “We will be raffling off some cool stuff.”
According to Herron, they plan to raffle off aviation products, some flight jackets and some other surprise items that you will have to attend the event to see.
According to Airport Chairman, Jimmy Riddle, this is the first time hosting this event.
“We are looking forward to the fly-in,” he said. “It should be a great time to get together, show the community what we have to offer while helping to raise money for Eastern Kentucky.”
It will be free to attend and is open to the entire community. There will be ice cream and food trucks on site. The fly-in will take place August 27, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at the Madisonville Regional Airport located at 162 Airport Road.
