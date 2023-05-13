The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce has its biggest fundraiser coming up, and they are still in need of both participants and sponsors.
The 2023 Chamber Golf Classic will be held on June 2 at the Madisonville Country Club.
Lisa Miller, the chamber president, said they always have between 36 and 40 teams signed up for the tournament. There are four people per team, and the cost per team is $400.
“We are in the midst of getting teams signed up,” she said. “We have teams that want to play in the mornings and teams that play in the afternoons.”
Miller said they have some golfers who score very well, while others haven’t played since the tournament last year. She said the event is not a competition but a chance for people to get together, raise money, and have fun.
“We still have some time in the morning and afternoons,” she said. “I wouldn’t wait a long time though, because last year we did have to turn teams away.”
There is one change from last year. She said the morning tee-off will be at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m., and the afternoon tee-off will be at 1:30 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.
“That way people will be able to get back in, and there won’t be somebody right there waiting to grab their cart,” said Miller.
They use a lot of golf carts for this event every year. They have to pay and bring some in from outside the county.
Another change from last year is that McDonald’s, which sponsors the putting green every year, will be bringing a representative from the Ronald McDonald House.
“If a person donates to the Ronald McDonald House, they will be able to take a put at the putting green,” said Miller. “We are going to draw at the end from everybody who did that, and whosoever name is drawn will win some chamber checks.”
This event is the chamber’s most highly anticipated annual event, she said.
“Business gets done on the golf course,” said Miller. “We never have trouble finding sponsors or people who want to be involved because they recognize that people want to do business with people who support the chamber.”
The golf classic’s presenting sponsor is Energy Systems Group. The lunch sponsor is Atmos Energy, but Brothers BBQ will be serving, and the breakfast sponsors are Jarret Brown and Calhoun’s Custom Meats. Three banks are also sponsoring beverage carts, First United Bank and Trust, Farmers Bank and Trust, and Independence Bank.
While the chamber does have many of the sponsors figured out, there are several hole sponsorships left. She said many of the hole sponsors will set up tables and have giveaways at their holes.
If a business can’t sponsor, or all the sponsorships are gone, then chamber members can donate to the swag bags each team member will receive.
“If you are a chamber member, and you want us to highlight your business, that is a great way by putting something in the golfer’s swag bag,” said Miller.
The items don’t have to be golf related. They could be coupons for your business or chapstick.
Anyone interested in signing up as a team or in sponsorship, contact the chamber at 270-821-3435.
