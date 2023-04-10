On Thursday evening, the Hopkins County Historical Society will feature a special presentation from former State Representative and Highway Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, Mike Troop that will detail a largely unknown part of the county’s history.
According to a release from the historical society, Troop will be telling the story of eight confederate soldiers who encountered federal soldiers near the city of Nebo in the spring of 1865.
“Four of them escaped,” said the release. “Four were killed and buried in a field where they fell.”
Some 31 years later, four surviving Confederate veterans from Hopkins County returned to find their fallen comrades. They were eventually located and reburied in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
“This presentation will be about those four men, the encounter, the notorious Col. Sam Johnson and two related murders that occurred after the war in 1866,” said the Historical Society.
The historical society meeting will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street. Everyone is invited to attend.
