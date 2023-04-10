On Thursday evening, the Hopkins County Historical Society will feature a special presentation from former State Representative and Highway Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, Mike Troop that will detail a largely unknown part of the county’s history.

According to a release from the historical society, Troop will be telling the story of eight confederate soldiers who encountered federal soldiers near the city of Nebo in the spring of 1865.

