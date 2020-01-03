MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Jennifer L. Adamski, 40, of Evansville was charged Thursday as a fugitive from Vanderburgh County and Warrick County, Indiana.
• Darrell P. Bailey, 59, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Nelson and Warren Counties, nonpayment of court costs/fines in Adair County and being a fugitive from Robertson County, Tennessee.
• Reece C. Cotton, 22, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Christopher G. Downing, 40, of Slaughters was charged Tuesday with flagrant nonsupport in Webster County.
• Billy R. Virge,Jr., 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Dalton T. Weaver, 20, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Jacob R. Caraway, 23, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday, Dec. 24, with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and a parole violation.
• Kurt A. Hames, 52, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 25 with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain required insurance and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Judith A. Henderson, 51, of St. Charles was charged Wednesday, Dec. 25, with second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Connie A. Love, 53, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with public intoxication.
• Matthew T. Menser, 23, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday, Dec. 24, with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Randy L. Payne, 67, of Providence was charged Saturday, Dec. 21, with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• James E. Robinson, 48, of Princeton was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
• Jacob A. Shepherd, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday, Dec. 24, with marijuana possession, theft/receipt of a stolen credit/debit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Garrison Simpson, 21, of La Grange was charged Tuesday, Dec. 24, with public intoxication.
• Joshua T. Skinner, 39, of Russellville was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• William N. Whitsell, 53, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• John B. Wolfe, 43, of Bowling Green was charged Tuesday failure to appear in Lyon County and failure to appear in Warren County.
