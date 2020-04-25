The Messenger has introduced a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover from and restart after COVID-19. The program will help businesses reach their customers as they move to action and reopen after the limitations and closures stemming from the pandemic.
“We understand that locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Brandon Cox, publisher of the newspaper. “We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.”
The local program will match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by The Messenger. An initial target of $100,000 of matching dollars will be available.
The program is available for a limited time and valid only for May, June and July.
“Everyone is experiencing disruption,” said Cox. “We are looking for ways to help jumpstart local businesses interested in reaching customers and clients in this market and beyond.”
This program allows local businesses to make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers and reducing the barrier to entry for their voice into the marketplace as they look to continue or restart operations at this time.
Local content and local businesses are a natural fit and the timing could not be more appropriate.
People are turning more and more to local services during this crisis. With audience numbers and readership at record levels, the newspaper’s print, digital and other options provide an exceptional opportunity for small businesses to reach the local community.
“People behind The Messenger are committed to doing whatever we reasonably can to help their readers, friends, neighbors and business partners come though this crisis in the best possible shape, just as we have during other hard times for over the past 103 years,” said Cox.
The Messenger invites local businesses to explore this program to determine whether it might be beneficial to their business.
Programs available may include The Messenger and sister newspapers in the region and digital services such as the-messenger.com.
For more information, local businesses are to visit the online application at the-messenger.com/stimulus.
