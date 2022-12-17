In recognition of the winter solstice on December 21, there will be a guided winter hike at Mahr Park in Madisonville, tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m.
The hike will be led by park volunteers and it will take you through the park, pointing out the winter landscape and all of its beauty.
On the day of the winter solstice, the Earth is tilted as far away from the Sun as possible, which means that the Sun’s path across the sky is as low in the sky as it can be.
The winter solstice marks the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year.
If you are looking to get out to celebrate the solstice, the hike is free and open to the public. Meet at the Mahr Welcome Center and wear winter gear.
For more information and other upcoming events at Mahr Park visit them on Facebook.
