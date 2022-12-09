The Hopkins County Humane Society will be hosting their annual Pet Pictures with Santa event, Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mutt City Grooming in Madisonville.
There will be a professional photographer on site in order to get the best photo possible of your pet with Santa Clause. You will receive a digital copy of the photo sent via email within one to two weeks of Saturday’s event. The photos will cost $10, cash only, with all proceeds benefiting the Hopkins County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.