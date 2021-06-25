The Hopkins County Circuit Clerk’s Office is on a mission to raise money and awareness for the Kentucky Trust For Life Organ Donation Program.
The non-profit works in providing services such as education and awareness initiatives, care for donor families and financial assistance for Kentucky transplant patients.
To help raise funds, the office is holding a winner-take-all raffle for items donated by local businesses and state colleges.
Items include a charbroil gas grill with a side burner donated by Lowes, with grill accessories donated by First United Bank, a Cordless 56V Yard Trimmer donated by Clark’s True Value, a $50 Marketplace Gift card, a $25 Sureway Gift card, two folding bag chairs from Rural King, two ribeye steak dinners from Brothers’ BBQ, an autographed photo of John Calipari from University of Kentucky Basketball, an autographed photo of Chris Mack from University of Louisville Basketball, an autographed photo of Scott Satterfield from University of Louisville Football, a Candleberry Candle from Hanson Pharmacy, a large yeti cup, a full auto detail valued at $150 from Stafford Detailing and two auto details valued at $100 each from Logan Gulley.
Tickets are $5 and can be bought at the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s office at the Judicial Center on East Center Street in Madisonville.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman said there are other ways the tickets can be bought as well.
“They can come to the office, we can come to them or they can contact any of the deputy clerks in the office,” said Bowman. “Just give us a call, we’d be glad to bring tickets to you.”
A winner will be announced next Friday at noon on Facebook Live through the clerk’s page at www.facebook.com/Hopkins-County-Circuit-Court-Clerk where Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis will draw the winner’s name.
Karen Burns, the Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk, said the goal this year is to raise at least $5,000.
“Our last raffle, I believe we made $6,000, and then last year, we didn’t have anything because of COVID-19, so we are trying to do more this year and start raising money for that organization. It is very dear to the clerk’s office,” she said.
Burns said with the clerk’s office not dealing with driver licenses anymore, it has taken a funding opportunity away.
“That was a big fundraiser for Trust For Life because everyone who came in to get a driver’s license, they would ask them if they wanted to donate $1,” she said.
Bowman said Trust For Life is counting on each of the circuit clerks’ offices in the state to bring in funds needed to thrive.
“It is a life-saving program,” she said. “Probably several of us in the office know people who are alive today because of organ donation.”
Bowman also commended her office team for their work in bringing awareness to the office’s fundraiser and the program itself saying that the efforts would be nothing without them.
“They have worked so hard,” she said. “This wouldn’t be possible without them.”
To request tickets over the phone, call 270-824-7502. For more information about TFL, visit www.donatelifeky.org.
